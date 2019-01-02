How will 2019 tax changes affect your tax returns

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Getting a budget ready for the New Year could be a bit different with tax changes in 2019.
Carly Bowles, CPA, and owner of SEMO CPA Company, said big tax changes can help or hurt your wallet.
“Locally, I have seen a great decrease in taxes," said Bowles. "I’ve seen a lot of people who will benefit greatly. But, if you’re an employee who has a lot of employee expenses, this may hurt you this year.”
Under the new tax laws, employee expenses on itemized deductions can longer be written off on tax returns.
Also, personal exemptions for yourself, a spouse, or a child can no longer be used.
“So, if you’re married or filing jointly, it went from $12,000 to $24,000,” said Bowles.
Bowles said her clients are nervous over the new tax situation. They don’t know if it is going to benefit them or hurt them.
However, Bowles thinks the local impact will be overall positive.
“Actually its really helped a lot of people here," said Bowles. "In the middle class its helped a lot. "
Bowles also said it is easy to be confused and miscalculate your tax return and advises if you have questions about it to reach out to a CPA or accountant.
