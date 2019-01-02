Fitness classes return to Carbondale Winter Farmer’s Market

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Exercising is again an option for shoppers at the Carbondale Winter Farmer’s Market.
“Fresh Fitness” classes will be offered again this year at the winter market held at the Carbondale Community High School.
The classes will be held every Saturday from Jan. 5 through March 30 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. during the Winter Farmer’s Market.
A $5 cash donation is suggested.
Participants are asked to wear comfortable shoes and to bring a water bottle and a towel and/or a yoga mat.
Throughout the 13 week program, a variety of cardio and strength training classes will be taught by Southern Illinois University Fitness Instructors.
For more information about the program contact Carbondale Public Relations Officer Amy Fox at 618-559-1939.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.