Eating healthy in 2019

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - Today, thousands flocked to the gym and produce isle to start making good on their healthy 2019 New Years resolutions. However, we all know the changes are easier said than done.
In fact, a social networking site for athletes called Strava, did research on millions of user’s profiles and found out that the vast majority of people give up on their new year resolutions less than 2 weeks after starting them on January 12th. In fact, the study found that only 8% of people do what they say they’re going to do at the new year.
When it comes to eating healthier in 2019, we reached out to dietitians for some tips on sticking with your new healthy eating habits.
Cynthia York-Camden is a licensed dietitian and nutritionist in Murphysboro, Illinois who says the biggest thing to remember when making changes to your diet is to make sure they work for you.
“The real challenge is to keep it off and make long term behavior changes that you can live with,” she said.
To start eating healthy, Camden suggests the obvious, cut out the greasy, fatty food with little nutritional value, and replace them with more fruits and veggies. But make them the ones that you like best.
“The ones that make you feel like you really wanna be eating that, not that you’re just on a diet and depriving yourself,” Camden said.
If you’re also trying to work out more in 2019, she said you may actually want to eat more, but keep your food healthy.
“You don’t want to exercise on an empty stomach,” she said, “and you probably want to have, after your exercise, a snack.”
A lot of people may try meal prepping and avoid going out to eat for lunch or just skipping that meal. Camden said it can definitely help, but you’ve got to try and make your food taste good or you’ll get bored with it.
“Find some flavors,” she said, “put some garlic in there, some lemon, some oregano, basil. Make it something like where your friends at lunch will be like, ‘what do you have? That looks good."
She also said, once you’ve stuck with a diet for a while and end up getting cravings, it’s okay to have a cheat meal to curb them. Just don’t do it all the time and don’t go overboard when you do.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.