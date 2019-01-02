Drug take back event in Franklin Co., IL

“We try to choose different project each year for Martin Luther King Day, last year we did a donation drive for LifeBoat Alliance,” explained Megan Rounds, Director of Land of Lincoln AmeriCorps. “We try to find a need and do something to fill that need. Right now there is a problem with prescription drugs sitting around and they could fall into the wrong hands. This event is about giving people an outlet to dispose of their prescription drugs in a safe way.”