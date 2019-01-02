Drug take back event in Franklin Co., IL

INA, IL (KFVS) - AmeriCorps and SeniorCorps along with the sheriff’s office is participating in a drug take back event in Franklin County, Illinois.
This is part of the Martin Luther King Day service project for the Land of Lincoln AmeriCorps students.
“We try to choose different project each year for Martin Luther King Day, last year we did a donation drive for LifeBoat Alliance,” explained Megan Rounds, Director of Land of Lincoln AmeriCorps. “We try to find a need and do something to fill that need. Right now there is a problem with prescription drugs sitting around and they could fall into the wrong hands. This event is about giving people an outlet to dispose of their prescription drugs in a safe way.”
The event runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 403 E. Main Street in Benton, Ill.
