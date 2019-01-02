Dispatcher receives award for helping deliver baby over the phone

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri woman who works at Stoddard County Ambulance District was recognized for assisting a mother in delivering her baby over the phone.
Crystal Gibson received the “Star of Life” award, Communication Divisions “Employee of the Year” award and also received a stork pin.
Stoddard County Ambulance District says because of Lt. Gibson’s quick reaction, knowledge of EMD protocols and general compassion for people a healthy baby was brought into the world with her assistance.
