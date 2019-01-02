Crews battle house fire in Union Co., IL

WOLF LAKE, IL (KFVS) - Crews battled a morning house fire in Wolf Lake, Illinois on Wednesday, Jan. 2.
Ware-Wolf Lake and Jonesboro Firefighters were called to a single-story home on the corner of Smith Rd. and Rt. 3 before 7 a.m.
The Ware-Wolf Lake Fire Chief tells us he was driving to work when he noticed smoke coming out of the home around 6:55 a.m. and immediately called crews in to put out the fire.
The Fire Chief says the owner of the home was not at the residence at the time.
The extent of damage is unclear, but our crew on the scene says the inside is charred and thick billows of smoke could be seen pouring out of an attic window and other windows of the home.
After crews knocked down the flames they began to cut holes in the roof of the home with chainsaws to alleviate the smoke from the building.
The cause of the fire is not clear. Crews are investigating.
The fire is not impacting traffic on Rt. 3.
