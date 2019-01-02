Cape Girardeau Fire Chief released from his duties

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The now-former Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Rick Ennis was released from his duties on Friday, Dec. 28.
According to Cape Girardeau City Manager Scott Meyer, their office received a complaint involving Ennis. Meyer said they looked into the complaint and found it to be valid.
Ennis was released from his position due to a violation of city policy.
Due to privacy issues, no more information will be released at this time.
Ennis was scheduled to retire effective on Jan. 1, 2019. He will still be able to draw his full retirement.
Mark Hasheider is now serving as Cape Girardeau Interim Fire Chief.
Former Chief Ennis served as fire chief in Cape Girardeau for 14 years.
