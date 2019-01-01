24-year-old found after walking away from Fern Terrace Lodge in Mayfield, KY

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - A 24-year-old man was reported missing from Fern Terrace Lodge in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 30.
Police reported the man was found by Mayfield police on Monday night, Dec. 31.
According to officials in Graves County, Ky., Bradley Hildabrand was last seen at 11 p.m. Sunday night. He was being medically cleared.
He was first noticed to be missing by employees at the facility around 11:30 p.m.
Deputies responded to the facility at 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31.
He was not considered to be a danger to himself or anyone else.
