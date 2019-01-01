What you need to know Jan. 1

Today will be mostly cloudy and chilly. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | January 1, 2019 at 4:53 AM CST - Updated January 1 at 4:53 AM

(KFVS) - Happy New Year! Today is Tuesday, Jan. 1.

First Alert Forecast

The New Year is starting off gloomy and chilly.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says today will be cloudy with temperatures staying steady near the upper 30s to mid 40s.

There could be a few light showers today, but many areas will remain dry.

Widespread precipitation chances head back into the forecast by Thursday night into Friday. Laura says it still looks like mainly a rain event, but a slight chance for a short period of a wintry mix can’t be ruled out.

The weekend looks nice and mild. Expect sunshine and temperatures in the 50s.

