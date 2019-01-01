What you need to know Jan. 1

(KFVS) - Happy New Year! Today is Tuesday, Jan. 1.
The New Year is starting off gloomy and chilly.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says today will be cloudy with temperatures staying steady near the upper 30s to mid 40s.
There could be a few light showers today, but many areas will remain dry.
Widespread precipitation chances head back into the forecast by Thursday night into Friday. Laura says it still looks like mainly a rain event, but a slight chance for a short period of a wintry mix can’t be ruled out.
The weekend looks nice and mild. Expect sunshine and temperatures in the 50s.
- At the strike of midnight, some new laws went into effect in the Heartland for 2019. In Missouri, the minimum wage will start raising.
- Thousands of federal employees are still in limbo as the partial government shutdown continues. Some workers are suing the government over a lack of pay.
- A manhunt is underway for a man police say opened fire on a Houston family’s car. A seven-year-old girl was killed in the shooting.
- A lucky winner could kick off the new year a multi-millionaire. The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $425 million. The drawing is tonight.
- A woman who helped kidnap Elizabeth Smart is living several blocks away from an elementary school.
- Two more barges have sunk into the Ohio River, spilling tons of coal into the water after a towboat hit a bridge. This makes six of 15 barges that have now sunk.
- Crowds packed into Times Square to watch the crystal ball drop during the New Year’s celebration.
