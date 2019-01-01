St. Louis to host 2020 NHL All-Star Game

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - The top players in the NHL will convene in St. Louis, Missouri for the 2020 All-Star game.
According to NHL.com, just two years after hosting the Bridgestone NFL Winter Classic, St. Louis has been chosen to host the 2020 Honda NFL All-Star Weekend from Jan. 24, 2020 through Jan. 26, 2020.
The weekend will include the Honda NHL All-Star Skills competition and the Honda All-Star Game, as well as, various hockey-themed events, entertainment and activities at the Enterprise Center.
“This is a great day for not only Blues fans, but for the city of St. Louis,” said Blues Chairman Tom Stillman. “Our city, our great fans and our corporate partners have shown tremendous loyalty to the Blues since the team’s inception in 1967, and landing a major event such as the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game is a testament to their relentless passion and support.”
The last time St. Louis hosted the All-Star Game was in 1988.
“We’re extremely excited to be hosting the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis,” said Chris Zimmerman, the Blues' President and CEO of Business Operations. “The support we have received from the City of St. Louis, coupled with ongoing investments from the Blues' ownership group, have facilitated the dramatic transformation of Enterprise Center and were critical to winning the bid for our first NHL All-Star Game since the building opened in 1994.”
Ticket information for All-Star Weekend will be available at a later date. Fans can sign up to be notified when tickets become available by visiting stlouisblues.com/allstar.
