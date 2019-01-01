Shooting under investigation in Sikeston; suspect arrested

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - A Charleston, Missouri man is facing several charges in connection with a shooting investigation in Sikeston.
On Sunday, Dec. 30, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a shooting call on the 200 block of S. Scott St. around 10:34 p.m.
Officers say they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his legs.
Emergency crews took the victim to an area medical facility for treatment.
His condition is unknown.
According to Sikeston DPS, the suspected shooter, a 20-year-old Charleston, Mo. man, turned himself into officers and arrested.
Bryan A. Campbell is being held in the the Scott County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Campbell is facing the following charges: assault first degree, armed criminal action, unlawful use of weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.
Sikeston DPS says the shooting allegedly happened after an argument in front of a residence.
