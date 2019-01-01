Sesser, IL police offer free rides on New Year’s Eve

SESSER, IL (KFVS) - The Sesser Police Department is offering its residence free rides for anyone that thinks they may have had too much to drink on New Year’s Eve.
Police Officer Brian Van Eycke said that they’ve been doing for a number of years and that the department is trying to be proactive in the community and prevent any tragedies at the start of the new year.
Van Eycke said that no matter how much you tell people not to drink and drive they will not always listen. He added that Sesser is a tight-nit community and that this further helps create a bond with the citizens.
“We don’t want anyone to start the beginning of the year off with a tragedy,” Van Eycke said. “Whether its protecting the other drivers out on the roadway that have not been drinking or protecting the citizen that has decided to go out and celebrate the New Year, that way we can make sure and make sure that everyone gets home safe.”
He said that they will pick anyone up regardless of what time it is, if someone has celebrated a little too much, and they just have to call 618-724-2424 Ext 0 and request a safe ride home.
