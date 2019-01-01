Police investigating numerous ‘shots fired’ calls; no one injured

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police have been busy investigating numerous ‘shot fired’ calls on New Year’s Eve and early into New Year’s Day.
According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Rick Schmidt, evidence of gunfire has been located around S. Sprigg and Elm St. after officers were called to the area late Monday evening.
No injuries have been reported.
Sgt. Schmidt says officers were very busy responding to ‘shots fired' calls all over the city due to people firing off guns in celebration of the New Year.
No injuries have been reported from the other calls.
Police nationwide, ahead of New Year’s and at any time, are urging people not to fire any weapon into the air because it is illegal and extremely dangerous. Bullets fired into the air will come back down somewhere which could strike and kill someone.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.