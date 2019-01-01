It’s a whole new year, but the government shutdown remains

(CNN) – Although it’s a new year, there are the same old problems in Washington.
As some essential federal workers sue the government for making them work with no pay, the new Congress plans to end the partial government shutdown.
President Donald Trump started the New Year with an old tune, blasting the Democrats for not supporting a border wall.
On New Year’s Day, President Trump tweeted: “Happy New Year to everyone, including the haters and the fake news media!”
Hours later, he tweeted: “Border Security and the Wall ‘thing’ and Shutdown is not where Nancy Pelosi wanted to start her tenure as Speaker! Let's make a deal?”
So far, Trump has not shown support for the Democrats’ plan, which includes $1.3 billion for border security, which can be used for fencing and repairs of current barriers.
“It would fund the other six agencies,” said Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-MI. “We're making these public servants, who aren't Republicans or Democrats, they’re just there trying to serve the people, pawns in the middle of all this."
A federal employee labor union is suing the U.S. government for requiring “essential” employees to work without pay during the partial shutdown.
"The same law firm had filed a lawsuit over the 2013 shutdown, and the court agreed with them that the employees should have been paid, and they got double overtime. So, I think they have a very good shot," said Shan Wu, a legal analyst.
But Democrats may have less of a shot with their spending bills, since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he won’t bring anything to the floor without Trump’s support.
Vice President Mike Pence has countered the Democrats with a proposal for $2.5 billion in border security and immigration funding, but that was rebuffed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
The president has not publicly endorsed any plan beyond his initial request for $5 billion.
