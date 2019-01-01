Historic Thebes, IL courthouse undergoing renovations

THEBES, IL (KFVS) - The courthouse in Thebes, IL, which was originally built in 1848, is undergoing renovations to restored the historic building.
Debbie Goins, President of the Thebes Historical Society, says donors have made this restoration process possible. Approximately $83,000 from one donor has made much of the needed renovations possible.
The west gable has been painted, a window will be replaced, a new upper balcony, columns will be patches and painted. The first phase is expected to be done by early Feb.
The second phase is repairing of tuckpointing, which will start next spring.
PK Construction in Jackson, Missouri is doing the construction project.
There is also an 1800′s log cabin which was dismantled and moved to the courthouse grounds and is being reassembled. The is being done mostly with volunteer work Harold McNelly is the project manager for the log cabin.
Plans are to use the log cabin as a museum to reflect life in the 1800′s.
