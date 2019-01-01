First Alert: Cloudy, chilly New Year’s Day

(KFVS) - The New Year is starting off gloomy and chilly.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says today will be cloudy with temperatures staying steady near the upper 30s to mid 40s.
There could be a few light showers today, but many areas will remain dry.
Widespread precipitation chances head back into the forecast by Thursday night into Friday. Laura says it still looks like mainly a rain event, but a slight chance for a short period of a wintry mix can’t be ruled out.
The weekend looks nice and mild. Expect sunshine and temperatures in the 50s.
