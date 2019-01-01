Fire destroys home on New Year’s Eve

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Occupants of a home in the Possum Trot area escaped a house fire with minor injuries on New Year’s Eve.
According to the Possum Trot-Sharpe Fire Department (PTSFD) Facebook page, their crews along with firefighters from the Calvert City Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday Evening, Dec. 31.
Officials say the people at the home escaped the flames, but suffered minor injuries due to smoke inhalation.
The home is considered a total loss.
From the pictures posted, the home was engulfed in flames that looked intense. A stone wall or fireplace, a few timbers and some metal patio furniture can be seen among the flames.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County Ambulance Service and Marshall County E-911 assisted PTSFD and Calvert City Fire Department.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.