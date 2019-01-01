Different strategy to committing to new year’s resolutions

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The new year is here, with new goals and new resolutions, which most people find the goals hard to consistently maintain. According to the U.S. News and World Report, 80 percent of new year’s resolution failed by the second week in February.
Caleb Synder, a trainer at the local Carbondale gym, Ultimate Warehouse Gym says the key is to change your mindset. for a more long-term commitment. “It all starts in your mind," Synder says. "If you make that change in your mind and say that I am going to be healthier no matter what it takes in 2019 or whenever you decide to start. That mindset is going to carry you through all the ups and the downs of a fitness journey.”
Snyder obtained his Bachelor’s and Masters in Exercise Science and Food & Nutrition. Daily he trains people for a healthier lifetsyle. 51 year-old Susan Copeland is one of Synder’s client. Despite her knee injury, she started her goals in February of 2018.
“My goals last year were to get healthy, but it ended up being so much more,” Copeland says. She is a mom, a wife and a caretaker. In addition, not only did she lose 40 pounds with her 2018 new years goal, but she says she feels she got a new lease on life.
“I went from being depressed and on some medications that i’m off of now," Copeland says. "I’m no longer taking high blood pressure medications for instance. I’m no longer taking Valium for stress. My stress and anxiety has plummeted. I’m no longer taking sleep medications which i was taking nightly, I do it all on my own. and it’s because I have come in and have done the right things for my health.”
Synder suggest to focus on the food you bring in your home and get moving, even if it’s a walk around the block or a hike. He says exercising can have many health benefits.s “Before it gets to that point, get all your lifestyle factors in place. Get your exercise in there however you can, and get your nutrition in at least somewhat on a conscience level.”
Snyder suggest not only changing your mindset, but also starting off small and setting reasonable goals as a way to commit long term. “You don’t necessarily want to start off too extreme. You want to pick something that’s sustainable and make small successes and start to build up to a difficult routine.”
Copeland says being present and healthy for her family is important to her, but she says you have to put time in for yourself. “Smash them. Kill them. Slam. Whatever needs to be said. Just do it. Do it for yourself. that’s the most important thing i can say. it has to be done for you.”
Copeland exercises six days a week. She says she hopes her story will inspire some one this to change their daily habits like it has for her.
