Crews battle early morning house fire in Marston, MO

MARSTON, MO (KFVS) - Crews battled an early morning house fire on New Year’s Day in Marston, Missouri.
According to the New Madrid Sheriff’s Department, crews with the Marston Volunteer Fire Department were called to the fire at 109 E. Orchard.
It is not clear what started the fire.
According to family members, no one had lived in the home for a few years and there was no gas or power hooked up to the home.
Video sent to us from viewer Zack Rahrle shows that the flames were very intense and engulfed the entire two-story home.
It appears that the home is a total loss.
A neighbor reported the fire early on Tuesday, Jan. 1.
Family tell us they learned that crews were on the scene before 4 a.m.
Heartland News is working to learn more details.
