Community supports grieving family after man suspected of DUI kills 3 young siblings

OXON HILL, MD (WJLA/CNN) - Good Samaritans are trying to help a Maryland couple who lost all three of their children in a suspected DUI crash.
Police said the children were killed instantly after their family car was rear-ended Sunday night.
The man is not being identified yet because charges have not been filed. Charges are pending the outcomes of the investigation, toxicology testing, and reconstruction analysis and will be determined in consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, police say. The man has since been released.
Help is pouring in for the family.
A photo of the now shattered Mejia family was shared on a GoFundMe page that seeks to support Alexis and Juanita Mejia as they cope with critical injuries and the deaths of all three of their children.
It was about 10 p.m. Sunday when Prince George’s County police say the suspected drunk driver slammed into the the Mejia’s car at a stoplight.
The man’s pickup truck crushed the sedan’s rear end and in an instant, 1-year-old Isaac and 5-year-old twins Rosalie and Alexander were gone.
Investigators said the siblings died on impact while their parents sitting in the front seat, were seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital.
The GoFundMe page asked people to keep the couple in their prayers.
And over the last few hours, donations have poured in, from friends and family, and even strangers who want to help the shattered family however they can.
