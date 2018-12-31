Your New Year’s Eve Forecast

Happy New Year’s Eve Heartland. A line of strong storms has now moved out of the area and we will begin to see cooler air move in. The rain will likely move out of the area before your evening plans. It will be turning chilly this evening, so you may want to grab the jacket on the way out the door. Temperatures will be falling through the 40s and into the 30s by the time we ring in the new year. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s. New Year’s Day will be cloudy and chilly. Highs will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s.