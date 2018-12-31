24-year-old walks away from Fern Terrace Lodge in Mayfield, KY

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - A 24-year-old man was reported missing from Fern Terrace Lodge in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 30.
According to officials in Graves County, Ky Bradley Hildabrand was last seen at 11 p.m. Sunday night.
He was first noticed to be missing by employees at the facility around 11:30 p.m.. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue zip up hooded jacket.
He is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a beard and is 5′9″ tall weighing about 125 pounds according to officials.
Hildabrand has three tear drop tattoos under his right eye and one unknown tattoo under his left eye.
His direction of travel is unknown.
Deputies responded to the facility at 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31.
Officials said he is known to have mental health problems. He is not considered to be a danger to himself or anyone else at this time.
