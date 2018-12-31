Woman accused of pointing gun at grandfather

UNION CITY, TN (KFVS) - Union City, Tennessee police were called to a home on the 900 block of First St. in reference to a woman suspected of pointing a gun at her grandfather after an argument.
Police were called to the home on Thursday, Dec. 27 around 8:50 p.m.
The homeowner, Jim Mathenia reportedly told an officer that his granddaughter grabbed his phone out of his hand and threw it across the street after they got into a verbal argument.
Mathenia stated he went looking for the phone, but stopped when he noticed that his granddaughter, Ashley Mathenia, was no longer standing outside of the home.
Police say Mr. Mathenia told them that when he went back into the home Ashley Mathenia was allegedly pointing a revolver at him. The gun was reportedly taken from Mr. Mathenia’s dresser in his bedroom.
Mr. Mathenia stated to the officer that he was able to take the gun from his granddaughter and told her leave the home.
Officers later arrested Ashley Mathenia and booked her into the Obion County Jail.
She is facing aggravated assault and vandalism charges.
