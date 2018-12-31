What you need to know Dec. 31

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Dec. 31. Happy New Year’s Eve!
Make sure you have you umbrella handy for the day.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says we will be mostly mild, windy and wet in this part of the country.
There is a threat of isolated severe weather by mid-morning and afternoon hours. The threatening weather could bring damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The greatest threat stays to the east of the Mississippi River.
Our New Year’s Eve evening forecast looks clear, with rain moving out before the new year begins.
The first few days of 2019 are looking cloudy and chilly.
We are watching another system developing later this week. As of this morning, most models show precipitation to be mainly rain, and not a wintry mix.
- A 24-year-old man was reported missing from Fern Terrace Lodge in Mayfield, Kentucky.
- Crews with the Sikeston DPS responded to a fire at 223 N. West Street in Sikeston, Missouri.
- A woman was charged in connection with a deadly stabbing in southern lllinois on Friday.
- The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a four-year-old.
A family’s home was destroyed allegedly by a hover board fire.
An Arkansas woman faces charges after deputies say she called 911 three times in one night.
