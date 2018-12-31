Vatican spokesman, deputy resign amid crisis period for pope

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 file photo, Pope Francis, flanked by Vatican spokesperson Greg Burke, listens to a journalist's question during a press conference aboard of the flight to Rome at the end of his two-day visit to Ireland. The Vatican spokesman, Greg Burke, and his deputy resigned suddenly Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 amid an overhaul of the Vatican's communications operations that coincides with a troubled period in Pope Francis' papacy. In a tweet, Burke said he and his deputy, Paloma Garcia Ovejero, had resigned effective Jan. 1. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool) (AP)