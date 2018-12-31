Suspect in custody, facing murder charges after quadruple homicide in St. Charles, MO

MISSOURI (KFVS) - A person of interest is in custody according to police in St. Charles, Missouri in connection with the death of four people.
Officials said the Major Case Squad took Richard Emery into custody on the morning of Dec. 30.
Emery has been charged with four counts of murder in the first degree, seven counts of armed criminal action, three counts of assault in the first degree and attempted robbery in the first degree. Other charges are possible.
The homicide investigation took place in the 100 block of Whetstone.
According to police information given in a Facebook Live video, at 11:55 p.m. they received a report of a man with a gun. During the 911 call the dispatcher could hear gunshots in the background police said.
Police said they found four victims with gunshot wounds upon arrival around 11:58 a.m.. The victims were a 39-year-old woman, a 61-year-old woman, an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy.
They also saw a white Chevy Silverado leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. Police said the suspect was stopped by officers and refused to leave the vehicle.
He then opened gunfire on officers according to police. No officers were injured.
While fleeing police on foot, the suspect attempted to carjack a woman who he stabbed at that time. Police said her injuries are not life threatening.
Police said they continued to search for the individual. Officers learned of his description from the stabbing victim.
The Major Case Squad was activated at this time.
Around 7:30 a.m. St. Louis City officers received a call stating Emery was inside a Quick Trip about two miles from the shooting. He was injured and bleeding from what appeared to be gunshot wounds according to police.
Police said they believed this person was their suspect.
He was taken to the hospital for injuries he received while fleeing officials.
He is in custody.
The body of the 39-year-old female was found at the residence. She was alive when officers found her but died later from her injuries.
Downstairs officials found a doorway that appeared to have been forced open. That is where they found the bodies of the 61-year-old female, 8-year-old female and 10-year-old boy.
Police said the victims all suffered from gunshot wounds.
Officials believe Emery was living at the residence. They said he may have been the parent of the children or the boyfriend of the 39-year-old woman.
The two children are believed to be her children and the 61-year-old woman is believed to be the mother of the 39-year-old woman.
The investigation remains open. Officials say they are still looking for a motive.
