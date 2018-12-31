Strong to severe weather possible today

Happy last day of 2018! It will be a wet, windy and potentially stormy day today. There is a chance there could be some strong to severe weather through the mid-morning into the early afternoon hours today. The area with the biggest threat will be the eastern half of the Heartland, especially through parts of Kentucky. Strong winds will be felt everywhere and some damaging gusts are possible as well as an isolated tornado. Much of the Heartland will see 1 to 2 inches of rain before it moves east of the area by the evening hours. Your late night plans look dry as you ring in 2019.