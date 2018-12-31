Police encourage plans for safe driving on New Year’s Eve

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - It’s New Year’s Eve and there will be a lot of parties and celebrations. That’s why police are encouraging everyone to be safe and have a planned ride home if you plan on drinking.
Cape Girardeau Police Sergeant Rick Schmidt said it’s imperative you plan ahead and to not drink and drive.
"A friend, a taxi, any sober transportation you can," Schmidt suggested. "Even if you have one or two drinks, don't think that it doesn't matter because it does matter. It's just not worth it."
He said getting a ticket or going to jail is not worth it. He also said, things could be a lot worse for you and others also.
“Everybody worries about going to jail and the attorney costs with a driving while intoxicated arrest. Well, it could be much worse than that,” Schmidt stated. “What if you severely injure or kill someone? You have to live with that for the rest of your life.”
Schmidt also mentioned that a lot of people have a family and just celebrated the holidays.
People have already planned ahead for next year with certain resolutions, trips, and other plans. He added that this one night is not worth cancelling all those plans and all those potential memories with your loved ones.
“We just got done buying Christmas gifts and we planned those for, some people up to six to eight months,” Schmidt said. “You know it’s New Year’s Eve and you know you’re going to have a drink or two, or three. Have a way to get home. It’s not that hard anymore with social media, friends, taxis, Uber and whoever can bring you home. Anyone is better than dealing with us.”
The Cape Girardeau Police Department will have extra officers out on the road this New Year’s Eve. Other police officers, deputies and even the Missouri Highway Patrol will be out as well to make sure everyone is driving safe.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.