Pemicot County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 4-year-old

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a four-year-old on Sunday, Dec. 30.
According to Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, the four-year-old was transported to Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital from Steele, Mo. and was declared dead on arrival.
The Sheriff’s Office received a call around 3:17 p.m.
The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, Steele Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol division of Drug and Crime are all taking part in the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing and more information is expected to be released.
