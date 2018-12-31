Parents charged with neglect in connection with Steele, MO child’s death

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a four-year-old on Sunday, Dec. 30.
The mother and father were arrested in connection with the child’s death.
Aaron Marcel Jackson, 30, of Hayti, and Erica Pleasant, 32, of Steele, were each charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child.
They are being held in the Pemiscot County Jail on no bond. Both will be arraigned in Pemiscot County Circuit Court Division 2 on Thursday, January 3 at 10 a.m.
According to Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, the four-year-old was taken to the Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital from Steele, Mo. and was declared dead on arrival.
The Sheriff’s Office received a call around 3:17 p.m. to a home on Gifford Street in Steele.
An autopsy was conducted in Farmington, Mo. around 10 a.m. According to Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, the preliminary results showed the child was very sick and had not been given medical attention.
The sheriff said two other children were at the home and were placed in the custody of the Children’s Division. The one-year-old girl and two-year-old boy were given medical exams and released from the hospital.
Sheriff Greenwell said it appeared the children were living in “deplorable conditions.” He said the home was infested with roaches, mice and lice; as well as there being human and animal waste. It also appeared the children had not been receiving basic hygiene.
The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, Steele Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol division of Drug and Crime are all taking part in the investigation.
