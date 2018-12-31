Over 11,000 pounds of chicken and sausage recalled due to possible metal contamination

By Tresia Bowles | December 31, 2019 at 5:47 AM CST - Updated December 31 at 7:34 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - R. L. Zeigler Co., Inc., is recalling around 11,664 pounds of ready-to-eat poultry and meat sausage products due to possible contamination of extraneous materials, specifically metal, according to the USDA.

USDA discovered the contamination after receiving consumer complaints, said USDA. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

USDA said consumers should dispose of the products or return them to the place of purchase.

The following products are subject to recall:

  • 24-oz. plastic packages containing approximately 9 links of “ZEIGLER A TRADITION OF GREAT TASTE RED HOTS” with a “Use By Jan 24 19” date.
  • 24-oz. plastic packages containing approximately 9 links of “EXTRA HOT ZEIGLER A TRADITION OF GREAT TASTE RED HOTS” with a “Use By Jan 24 19” date.

These products were shipped to retail locations nationwide. See the USDA’s full report HERE.

