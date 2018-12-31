Man reported missing out of Steele, MO

STEELE, MO (KFVS) - A man last seen on Christmas was reported missing by his family.
Police in Steele, Missouri said Daniel Wilbourn was reported missing after his family stopped hearing from him after Dec. 25.
They said there is no foul play suspected at this time. Police said they don’t have much information at this time.
A woman who says she is Wilbourn’s girlfriend said he also goes by Antwaun and his family is very worried about him.
If you know anything about Wilbourn’s location you are asked to call Steele Police at 1-573-695-2100.
