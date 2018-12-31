Knife wielding suspect arrested in TN

UNION CITY, TN (KFVS) - Union City Police responded to reports of a man with a knife breaking into a home on Division St. just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28.
According to a Union City officer, a witness on the 600 block of Division St. reported that he saw a man with a knife and a woman enter a neighbor’s home.
After hearing some commotion coming from the home, the witness says he saw the victim run out of the back door of the home and the suspected man and woman leave the area.
Officers then spoke with the victim, Travis Young, who told them that he was in his bathroom shaving when he heard someone open the front screen door.
When Young walked out of the bathroom he says a white man holding a knife walked into the home allegedly said he was going to kill him if he (Young) didn’t give him back his money that he stole.
Young says he ran out the back door of the home and that the suspect followed him, but later took off in a dirty colored Jeep.
Police say they later tracked down the vehicle and the suspect,
Officers arrested Andrew Dailey at his home on Adams St.
Dailey was booked into the Obion County Jail on an Aggravated Assault charge.
