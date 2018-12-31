Kansas City Chiefs defeat Radiers 35-3 to clinch AFC West

(KFVS) - The Kansas City Chiefs host the Oakland Raiders in the final game of the regular season.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 281 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception. Mahomes has totaled 50 TD passes for his rookie season.
Running back Damien Williams rushed 51 yards with one touchdown.
Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill caught for 101 yards with one receiving touchdown. Hill also had a rushing touchdown.
Demarcus Robinson caught for 89 yards and one receiving touchdown.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr passed for 185 yards with two interceptions.
Running Back Doug Martin rushed for 100 yards.
The Chiefs hold a 5-1 divisional record over the the Chargers clinching the AFC West.
