Home destroyed in SIkeston, MO fire

Home destroyed in SIkeston, MO fire
Crews responded to a heavy home fire. (Source - Sikeston Professional Firefighters Assoication)
December 30, 2019 at 10:23 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 10:23 PM

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Crews with the Sikeston DPS responded to a fire at 223 N. West Street in Sikeston, Missouri on Friday, Dec. 28.

According to Sikeston Professional Firefighters Association, untis responded to a heavy fire at the front of the home. Personnel worked quickly to get the fire under control.

Most of the home was lost to the fire.

One bedroom was spared from the fire damage. (Source - Sikeston Professional Firefighters Association)
One bedroom was spared from the fire damage. (Source - Sikeston Professional Firefighters Association) (Sikeston Professional Firefighters Association)

Sikeston Professional Firefighters Association reminds residents to sleep with your bedroom door shut in case of fire. It may safe your life.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.