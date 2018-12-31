Home destroyed in SIkeston, MO fire

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Crews with the Sikeston DPS responded to a fire at 223 N. West Street in Sikeston, Missouri on Friday, Dec. 28.
According to Sikeston Professional Firefighters Association, untis responded to a heavy fire at the front of the home. Personnel worked quickly to get the fire under control.
Most of the home was lost to the fire.
Sikeston Professional Firefighters Association reminds residents to sleep with your bedroom door shut in case of fire. It may safe your life.
