“Today, many from throughout Kentucky and across America attended a memorial service to pay respects to Detective Mengedoht and her family,” said Gov. Bevin. “It was a sobering reminder of the sacrifices that our law enforcement officers make every day as they protect and serve the rest of us. For this reason, it is fitting to pay tribute on the first day of the New Year, to the life and selfless service of this fallen officer. There is truly no greater sacrifice than that of a person willing to lay down their life for others. Detective Mengedoht embodied the very best characteristics of our society, and we ask the Commonwealth to join us in honoring her life and line-of-duty death, by lowering all flags to half-staff on New Year’s Day 2019.”

