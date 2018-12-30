First National College Cornhole Championship held in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The first ever National College Cornhole Championship came to the DoubleTree Hilton this weekend, bringing families of college students from all over the country to the area.
Participants in the championship were competing for scholarships, coming anywhere from Ohio and Utah to take part in the tournament.
"A $25,000 scholarship prize pool for the National College Cornhole Championship and the ACL college pro invitational has a $10,000 prize pool,” said American Cornhole League Commissioner Stacey Moore.
Event Organizers said it's nice to be able to host a tournament like this because it's a little different than the way they normally do it.
"We've never had anything like this for college before,” said ACL Media Director Trey Ryder.
"And they’ve traveled in all different size schools as well. We have community colleges represented. We have big colleges like NC state and Georgia and Alabama here,” said Moore.
Ryder said Myrtle Beach reached out to their organization, showcasing the area as an opportunity, which is something the American Cornhole League couldn't seem to turn down.
“When Myrtle Beach reached out to us, we had this new format for the college tournament, it just felt like a good pairing to try something new in a new arena, in a new area."
Moore said a tournament like this can bring positive impacts to the area.
"Cornhole players generally love to have fun so they're visiting the local establishments when they're not playing cornhole, so they're here spending a lot of money,” said Moore.
Ryder says for them it's not only about getting people from outside the area to come here, but also getting the locals involved too.
"There was just this couple and we started talking about cornhole and they were like 'We’ve lived here forever, this is so cool,' and so just talking to them they were like 'You know, we should come out.' So, they’re planning on coming out to the broadcast today and that’s just based on a conversation I had at a bar,” said Ryder.
Moore said the national college cornhole championship is something they look forward to continuing in the future and Myrtle Beach will definitely be on their radar.
