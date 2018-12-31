Fans flock to Beale for Liberty Bowl festivities

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Thousands of fans from Missouri, Oklahoma and all over are in town for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Monday.
Beale Street was filled with school spirit Sunday for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl parade and pep rally.
School bands for Oklahoma State and Missouri joined in on energizing the young and old for Monday's kickoff.
For days, the Bluff City has been overflowing with these football fans, visiting all of Memphis' attractions.
They have been contributing to the estimated 25 million dollars injected into the local economy this weekend, courtesy of the Liberty Bowl.
President and CEO of Memphis Conventions & Visitors Bureau Kevin Kane said that is what it's all about.
"Oh, it's unbelievable! Great crowd, it wrapped all the way around the street. Huge for Memphis. This is what it's all about. Bowl week in Memphis," said Kane.
The goal is for some of these people, who may not have traveled to Memphis before, to come back.
However, most of the fans were just focused on a victory Monday.
Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m., but there are a number of pregame events on hand.
A pregame buffet starts at 11:30 at the Pipkin and Creative Arts Building for $40.
Of course, there should be plenty of tailgating fans outside the stadium as well.
