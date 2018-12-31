Driver crashes vehicle, comes to stop on train tracks in Martin, TN

MARTIN, TN (KFVS) - A driver came away with minor injuries after a crash in Martin, Tennessee.
According to Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua with the Martin Police Department, on Friday, Dec. 28 a driver crashed on Main St. at 11:40 a.m.
Officials arrived at the scene at 11:47 a.m.
They said the driver, 75-year-old James White Jr., was headed west on Main St. on the right side of the road.
White told officials he met a semi truck and thought it was headed into his lane. White said he then swerved out of its way.
Officials said White lost control of the vehicle and exited the road on the right side. He struck a ditch and continued through the grass.
White struck a railroad gravel embankment and traveled up the embankment. His vehicle came to rest on the railroad tracks according to officials.
White sustained minor injuries.
