2 dead, 1 survives early morning fire in McCracken Co., KY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Two people were killed in a house fire in McCracken County.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Department officials said West McCracken Fire and Concord Fire responded to a mobile home fire on Lauren Lane at 1:54 a.m.
Dispatch workers told deputies there were two people trapped in the residence.
The first deputy said half of the mobile home was engulfed in flames when they arrived.
Dina Funderburk, 57, was outside of the residence. She told deputies they awoke to smoke in the residence. Her husband, Edward Funderburk, 51, pushed her out of the residence and returned inside the burning structure to try and rescue Dina’s mother, 82-year-old Joan Dale who was still inside.
Deputies said neither Edward or Joan returned from the flames. Deputies attempted to enter the mobile home, but was unable. Both Edward and Joan were found inside deceased.
The McCracken County Coroners Office also assisted with the investigation along with McCracken County Detectives.
No foul play is suspected, deputies said they believed the fire may have started from a cigarette based upon the preliminary investigation.
Dina was transported to an area hospital by Mercy Regional EMS where she was treated and released.
This incident is pending further investigation with the assistance from the state fire marshals office.
