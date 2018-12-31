Cape Girardeau County Sheriff and other office holders officially sworn in

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County Interim Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson can now ditch the Interim part.
On Monday, Dec. 31, Sheriff Dickerson was sworn into office along with several other office holders in the county.
Sheriff Dickerson was appointed as Interim Sheriff in August of 2018, when Sheriff John Jordan resigned to take a job offer with the U.S. Marshal Office of Missouri Eastern Division.
Sheriff Dickerson’s term will go through Dec. 2020.
