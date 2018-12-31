Businesses get bump in party supply sales for New Year’s Eve

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Whether it be big chain stores or small businesses, stores are seeing a rise in sales for certain items for New Year’s Eve.
Younghouse Pop & Party Owner Rob Younghouse said they have sold so many New Year’s party supply items that they are running low on those items now.
“We see a bump after Christmas to New Year’s,” Younghouse said. “Then there’s kind of a lull somewhat until you get to Mardi Gras.”
Younghouse said they have even sold quite a few large packages of supplies to various organizations in the area.
"We have these party packs. They might get a box for 50 people or 100 people," Younghouse explained. "A lot of the VFWs or American Legions will come in and purchase those for their New Year's Eve parties."
He said is particularly thankful for the sales, being a small business. Younghouse explained that it is sometimes hard to compete with the big chain stores and those you can order from online.
“You have competition from the big box stores and the internet cuts into you a little bit,” Younghouse stated. “We just pride ourselves in trying to have things in stock so they can get it right then and there.”
