19,000 bouncy balls = pretty fun physics lesson

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It was the eve of New Year’s Eve at Imagination Station in downtown Toledo.
So how do they celebrate?
By dropping 19,000 bouncy balls.
1,000 for every year in the millennium since 2000.
At the stroke of 2:19 on Sunday afternoon the balls fell from the ceiling of the building into the lower atrium.
Everybody was kept at a safe distance although a few did bounce into the big crowd.
The balls were then scooped up by the kids.
“I learned they can bounce very high and can hurt if they hit you,” said Makenzie Booth.
Besides pain, other lessons were learned too.
Such as velocity, trajectory, and Newton’s Laws of Motion.
The 19,000 balls weighed a total of 400 pounds.
They fell at 41 miles an hour.
“I learned that when the balls come down that gravity pulls them down,” said Emilia Parker.
Mason Kugel also soaked in the physics lesson.
“It’s hard so when it’s hard it can usually bounce,” said Mason.
It was definitely a one of a kind New Year’s Eve party.
There were some who just came to celebrate and go home with a few bouncy balls.
“It was pretty fun,” said Andre Bikhunyk.
And you can bet on the eve of New Year’s Eve in 2019 the bouncy balls will once again bounce at Imagination Station.
Only this time there will be 20,000 of them.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.