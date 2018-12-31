Black Farmers return to court with ‘bad seeds’ lawsuit

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Next week, a group of black farmers from the Mid-South will be back in federal court.
Members of the Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association describe the fight they are waging as “David versus Goliath.”
“The law is on our side, God is on our side, and the evidence is in our side,” said BFAA President Thomas Burrell.
They are accusing the Stine Seed Company of putting their entire livelihoods in jeopardy.
They said the company sold them fake soybeans seeds at the Mid-South Farm and Gin Show in Memphis in 2017.
At the last court hearing in November, the farmers told WMC about the struggles.
"We had to basically shut down our operation and sell some land to pay some bills or we were going to lose everything," said Everlyn Bryant, farmer.
After losing millions, the farmers took the seeds to experts at Mississippi State University and they confirmed the seeds were bogus.
Stine Seed Company strongly denies any wrongdoing.
The company's president issued a statement that reads in part, "The lawsuit against Stine Seed Company is without merit and factually unsupportable."
The company has asked the court to dismiss the suit.
A spokeswoman for the farmers released a letter Saturday, which she sent to U.S. Congressman Steve Cohen from the U.S Department of Justice.
In the letter, dated last month, the Justice Department told Cohen they are aware of the farmers' allegations and will take appropriate action, if warranted.
The suit is scheduled to be back in front of a federal judge in Memphis on Thursday.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.