Babysitters charging $17 per hour to watch children as parents ring in 2019

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you’re looking for something to do this New Year’s Eve, the price to party is going up.
A new survey says the average person will spend about $200 to ring in the new year.
Fifteen percent of Americans plan to attend a public event or party, so some of that money will go toward a night on the town, as babysitters are also cashing in this year.
On average, and depending on which state you live in, babysitters are charging around $17 per hour to watch children on New Year’s Eve.
Twenty-four percent of people plan to celebrate at home, and at the stroke of midnight 54 percent plan to kiss someone to ring in 2019. Click here for a list of all the local New Year’s Eve events.
