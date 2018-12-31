Babysitters charging $17 per hour to watch children as parents ring in 2019

By Lauren Jones | December 31, 2019 at 10:36 AM CST - Updated December 31 at 10:55 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you’re looking for something to do this New Year’s Eve, the price to party is going up.

A new survey says the average person will spend about $200 to ring in the new year.

Fifteen percent of Americans plan to attend a public event or party, so some of that money will go toward a night on the town, as babysitters are also cashing in this year.

On average, and depending on which state you live in, babysitters are charging around $17 per hour to watch children on New Year’s Eve.

Twenty-four percent of people plan to celebrate at home, and at the stroke of midnight 54 percent plan to kiss someone to ring in 2019. Click here for a list of all the local New Year’s Eve events.

