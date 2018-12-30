Woman robbed at gunpoint while visiting her mother’s grave

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - According to police, a woman was robbed at gunpoint while visiting her mother’s grave on Christmas day.
The robbery occurred at the historic Elmwood Cemetery, where the victim’s mother was buried.
While she was there, an unidentified man approached her and took out a handgun.
Investigators say the man made the woman give him her car keys and cellphone. He used the keys to go through her car and steal her purse.
Before he ran off, he gave the woman back the keys and her phone.
The man got away with the victim's credit and debit cards, a make up bag and 10 dollars in cash.
Officers are now searching for the man who was later caught on surveillance video.
Memphian Barbara Lockett was shocked after hearing about the crime.
“I hope they catch him. What you do to others shall come to you. You have to pay for everything you do to people,” said Lockett.
WMC reached out to the Elmwood Cemetery for a comment but didn't hear back.
If you have any information about this case, call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.
