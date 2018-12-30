Rejoice! Sunday is National Bacon Day

(CNN) - If everything is really better with bacon, you have more of a reason to indulge on Sunday.
Dec. 30 is National Bacon Day. According to folks who funded the holiday, there are several ways to celebrate.
Starting with the most obvious, enjoy a variety of bacon dishes.
You can also watch Kevin Bacon movies or any movie with the word “bacon” in the title.
Other suggestions include bacon toasts.
And if you really want to push the envelope, some people say they kiss under a pork fat mistletoe.
You can also post on social media using #BaconDay.
