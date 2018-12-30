Many buy fireworks for NYE celebration

SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) - People on Sunday took the time to go out and buy fireworks for their personal celebration when the clock strikes midnight for the new year.
Heartland News caught up with shoppers as they bought hundreds of dollars worth of fireworks at Scott City’s Hoffman Family Fireworks.
Marco Otten, from Jackson, Mo, grew up in Holland as a child. He said New Year's Eve was always a special time for his family to celebrate.
“Myself, growing up in Holland, of course there was no 4th of July. So New Year’s Eve was the only firework related evening of the year,” Otten explained. “So it’s a typical Western European tradition to shoot fireworks for New Year’s Eve.”
Hoffman Family Fireworks Owner Rick Hoffman said this isn't the typical selling season for fireworks. However, he said there is a growing interest for those here in the Heartland that want to celebrate with fireworks year after year.
“We obviously gear up real heavy with tents, etc. for the summer months” Hoffman said. “This is a little bit of a downscale, but yet, it’s still a nice time to greet people. Everybody is in a good mood.”
Although it might be a little cold outside, Hoffman feels once it's about time for the clock to strike midnight, people will gladly step outside to bring in the new year.
“What’s interesting is in the South, the fireworks season of New Years and Christmas is huge. Of course it’s a little bit warmer to stand outside and watch fireworks,” Hoffman said. “This time of the year it might be a little bit cooler. Tomorrow night, when we have New Year’s Eve, it should be a pretty nice evening. So we’re really excited about the fact that people seem, more and more, all the time, want to celebrate with at least one nice item that really brings in the new year.”
Whatever your plans are, whether it be eating food and drinking or celebrating with family, Hoffman feels an item that lights up the sky is a good way to ring in 2019.
"We know that there is going to be a lot of partying and a lot of celebrating going on. This just puts a real nice cap on the evening when midnight chimes and you're shooting fireworks. It really makes it a special event."
Cape Girardeau City ordinance states a person can only shoot off fireworks for one hour between December 31 at 11:30 p.m. to January 1 at 12:30 a.m.
Before shooting off fireworks, be sure and check your local city or county ordinances for firework use times in your area.
