Karnak, IL woman accused of stabbing man to death in domestic dispute

KARNAK, IL (KFVS) - A woman was charged in connection with a deadly stabbing in southern lllinois on Friday.
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute in Karnak, Illinois on Friday, Dec. 28.
According to Illinois State Police, when law enforcement arrived they found that Durial King, 33, of Karnak, Ill., had been stabbed. King would later die due to these injuries.
Christie Brown, 31, of Karnak, Ill., allegedly stabbed King during a dispute. Brown was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated domestic battery.
She was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center and her bail has not been set.
