First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Monday promises to be a very wet and (at times) windy day. Still forecasting roughly 1 to 3 inch rain totals. With saturated ground….heavy downpours could cause quick run-off and of course ponding on roadways. Instability (warmth, humidity, etc.) look marginal on Monday, but there will be very strong winds aloft….so if any thunderstorms or even heavy showers develop they could create some brief very strong wind gusts. Models are pointing to a narrow band of heavy showers moving through west to east about mid-day tomorrow. For New Year’s Eve….it still looks as though we’ll be drying out by Monday evening…with mostly cloudy and cool (but not especially cold) conditions overnight.