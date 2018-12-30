First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A cool, dry Sunday on the way but then a very wet (and windy) system moves in for tonight and Monday. Today looks to be a bit warmer than on Saturday thanks to some morning sunshine and light southerly winds developing: afternoon highs should be in the 40s despite clouds increasing late. Rain will begin to move in from south to north overnight…starting as early as around sunset in the Bootheel and TN….but quickly spreading north and becoming heavier overnight. No threat of winter precip as evening temps dip just slightly before climbing overnight…into the soggy 50s by daybreak Monday!
Monday promises to be a very wet and (at times) windy day. Still forecasting roughly 1 to 3 inch rain totals. With saturated ground….heavy downpours could cause quick run-off and of course ponding on roadways. Instability (warmth, humidity, etc.) look marginal on Monday, but there will be very strong winds aloft….so if any thunderstorms or even heavy showers develop they could create some brief very strong wind gusts. Models are pointing to a narrow band of heavy showers moving through west to east about mid-day tomorrow. For New Year’s Eve….it still looks as though we’ll be drying out by Monday evening…with mostly cloudy and cool (but not especially cold) conditions overnight.
The first week of 2019 looks mainly dry. Rather cold Tuesday and Wednesday…but then moderating temperatures later in the week. The only potential fly in the ointment continues to be about Thursday. Forecast models have been consistently inconsistent with a mid-week system. One scenario lifts an upper low through the region with a chance of rain and wet snow…while another keeps it chilly but dry. This has been the case for the last few days. Hopefully with time we’ll get more confidence in which scenario is correct.
